KCR’s national party reminds people of the Akbar-Birbal story: Ponnam Prabhakar

Mr. Prabhakar termed the CM as a person trying to sell himself at the national level while failing Telangana in all aspects

Mr. Prabhakar termed the CM as a person trying to sell himself at the national level while failing Telangana in all aspects

Former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar said people will not believe Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s sudden hatred against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after supporting them for the last eight years.

“Very well knowing this, he is now trying to create an atmosphere that he was fighting against the BJP by planning to launch a national party. How long will he continue these dramas,” he asked at a press conference here.

He said the TRS MLAs and District presidents supporting the CM to launch a national party is reminding the popular Akbar-Birbal story where the latter blindly praises his boss rather than warning him despite knowing the ground reality. “People are laughing at them and KCR should introspect on his rule and how people were suffering in Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar termed Mr. KCR as a person trying to sell himself at the national level while failing Telangana in all aspects. The government is not even in a position to give salaries to employees on time. What happened to his tall promises like double bedroom houses, unemployment allowance that have been totally ignored, he asked.

“CM has even failed to continue the schemes of the Congress like Arogyasri and Fee Reimbursement. During Congress’ rule, we extended benefits of more than ₹10,000 per acre to genuine farmers through various schemes. All such schemes are stopped now and Rythu Bandhu is given to all and sundry,” he said adding that governance in Telangana was like a 3D film show with no content in it.

The former Karimnagar MP said Congress will win the Munugode seat comfortably and he would participate in the election campaign. “All the other constituencies that saw a by-poll were not Congress seats while Munugode is. We will win here,” he exuded confidence.

He said Telangana would not have been possible without Congress and he doesn’t understand why KCR criticises the Congress party if not to impress the BJP. “His conscience knows who is responsible for creation of Telangana,” he said.