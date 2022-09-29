KCR’s national party is like LRS: Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP and senior Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud said the political moves of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the name of a national party were to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a press conference here, he said KCR’s visits to states where UPA partners were in power showed whom he wanted to help. “If KCR is serious to defeat the BJP he should approach the parties that were part of the BJP-led NDA,” he said asking if people were so foolish as not to understand the idea behind his national party.

Mr. Goud said the Chief Minister had not met a single leader or reached out to a political party that was part of the NDA. And the whole episode only threw up the real picture of KCR’s political moves to help the Narendra Modi government and strengthen the BJP.

The former MP said KCR was afraid of the corruption charges against his government and the family members’ involvement in cases and reaching out to UPA partners to break it was at the behest of the BJP leadership. Munugode bypoll was also part of the larger plan. If the differences between TRS and BJP were true, why was the BJP government hesitating to file corruption cases against KCR despite clear evidence, he asked.

“The Chief Minister is deliberately keeping the rumour mill grinding on the TRS-Congress tie-up in the next elections,” Mr. Madhu Yaskhi charged and recalled how Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that the Congress would go it alone in Telangana and there would be no political tie-up with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud described the reported plans of KCR to launch a national party as a ploy to divert people’s attention from his failures in Telangana and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to split the opposition.

Mr Goud said KCR’s proposed national party – Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) –would be left midway after achieving his goal much on the lines of the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) of the TRS government which was also forgotten. “He is trying to fool people, diverting attention from real issues, as he is sure of losing in Telangana,” he said.

The Congress leader said the BRS was also a ploy to dilute the support coming for the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and create confusion among people on the unity of the opposition parties. While Rahul Gandhi was trying to unite people, KCR was trying to divide political parties in favour of the BJP. He said only the Congress could stop the BJP’s growth in the country.