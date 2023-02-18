KCR’s grandson storms social media with his singing talent

February 18, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

While his grandfather and father mesmerise the crowds with their oratory skills, Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla, grandson of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and son of Municipal Administration Minister, K.T. Rama Rao is garnering appreciation with his singing talents.

The young Himanshu released his first cover song ‘Golden Hour’ on his YouTube channel on February 17 — the day his grandfather turned 69, and the song has gone viral with more than a lakh people listening to it within hours. The ‘Golden Hour’ is from the album ‘This is What – Feels Like’ written and sung by American artiste Jacob Lawson, popularly known as JVKE.

Himanshu captured the imagination of the listeners with his captivating voice and threw up an unknown side of himself. His father Mr. Rao shared the video on his Twitter platform praising his son’s talents. “Super proud and excited for my son @TheRealHimansh, I loved it; Hope you all do too,” he tweeted. Himanshu’s aunt and MLC, Kavitha Kalvakuntla too shared the video appreciating his nephew’s captivating voice.

The young man garnered a lot of attention from listeners because of his American accent. “Vocally you have a great tone and really good control on the high notes, a great overall performance,” commented Sameeksha, a netizen while others said his voice was a god’s gift. “Sang like a professional,” wrote another. Of course, one cannot miss the hint of his father’s voice in Himanshu’s tone.

‘Golden Hour’ is one of the most celebrated songs of 2022 released by JVKE, who shot to fame with his videos on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song is about falling in love and describes a love story between a boy and a girl. The boy is heard praising the girl’s beauty while listening to music at night sitting in a car.

Himanshu thanked the documentary filmmaker Dulam Sathyanarayana and his team for editing the two-minute 40 seconds song and requested the listeners to share their experiences.