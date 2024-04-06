KCR’s frustration over BRS losing ground seen in his abusive language against the Govt: Ministers Uttam, Jupally and Ponnam

April 06, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - HYDERBAD:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has shown his abusive language skills while venting out his frustration over the party’s declining fortunes and diverting attention from the Kaleshwaram fiasco, said Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar.

In response to KCR’s press conference in Sircilla on Friday, the Ministers said that he should be ashamed of using derogatory words against the Government and those words reflect his mentality, frustration that the party he has built had collapsed. They added that the future looks bleak for him and his children.

The Ministers who addressed a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday said that the BRS chief should be ashamed for not planning the water storage well despite knowing that it was a poor monsoon year and Telangana would face water issues in summer. “Who was the Chief Minister in last June-July?” they asked.

Mr. Reddy said it was a shame that KCR had resorted to such derogatory language after damaging the State’s interests in the last 10 years. If there is no water in Nagarjuna Sagar, it was because KCR allowed the Andhra Pradesh Government to draw water from Srisailam illegally at 3 TMC per day.

“This went on despite the Congress questioning and raising objections. How can KCR blame the Congress now,” he asked. Refuting KCR’s claims that water still can be lifted from the Medigadda barrage despite damage to a few pillars, he said the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has clearly indicated that there was a possibility of other piers getting damaged if water was stored.

Mr. Reddy said it was the KCR Government which silently let out 10 TMC of water from Medigadda after the cracks in pillars were noticed in October 2023. “KCR was the Chief Minister in October 2023 and he didn’t speak a single word on the damage and released water. How can he now claim that water can be stored and lifted?,” he askeed.

Did KCR visit any agriculture field in the last 10 years?: Jupally

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao equated the BRS chief with a vulture that feasted on Telangana’s resources for 10 years and now he was shedding crocodile tears for farmers. “Did KCR visit any agriculture field in the last 10 years when farmers lost crops due to unseasonal rains or some calamity?” he asked.

He alleged that the previous BRS government indulged in corruption with public resources looted in Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhageeratha and all the welfare schemes. “Its result is KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha going to jail,” he claimed.

If Mission Kakatiya is a success, how are tanks dried up?: Ponnam

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar questioned if Mission Kakatiya of the BRS government was a success, how is that all the water bodies and lakes are empty and dried up. “It means schemes like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhageeratha were full of corruption with false claims of recharging ground water,” he alleged.