KCR’s family looted Telangana while Sonia sacrificed for Telangana: Revanth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders saying they would never understand the true meaning of sacrifice and the sacrifices made by the Nehru-Gandhi family as their 10-year rule focussed only on looting Telangana.

The Chief Minister, who unveiled Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat on Monday, reiterated his charge that the BRS deliberately didn’t install the Telangana Talli statue as the space was reserved for a statue of BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for the technological revolution in the country and BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao was one of the beneficiaries of that revolution like lakhs of Indians abroad.

Questioning the BRS opposition to Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, he said wasn’t it Rajiv Gandhi’s wife Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana fully aware that the party would lose Andhra Pradesh forever? Sonia sacrificed for Telangana and those who looted Telangana have no right to question. Sacrifice is staying away from power like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and not enjoying power unlike KCR’s family which not only stayed in power for 10 years taking all political positions.

Further, KCR could build farmhouses on hundreds of acres, a new vastu-compliant Secretariat intending to change his son’s fortunes, and Pragati Bhavan spending thousands of crores but didn’t have time for the Telangana Tallli statue in 10 years. The actual reason was that the present space was reserved for KCR’s statue, he claimed.

Recalling Chakali Ilamma’s resolve that feudal lords’ palatial houses should be overgrown with weeds and abandoned forever, the Chief Minister warned that Congress would not rest till the farmhouses of KCR’s family see a similar plight.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said a massive Telangana Talli statue would be installed inside the Secretariat on December 9 this year, he asked R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy to show the Congress party’s true respect for Telangana Talli.

Attacks KCR

Questioning KCR’s respect for Telangana, he reminded that the former CM did not even pay his last respects to the noted Telangana fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, who sacrificed his residence for the launch of the TRS party. “We have named Indian Institute of Handloom Technology after Konda Bapuji, Women’s university after Chakali Ilamma and now the Telugu University would be named after Suravaram Pratap Reddy,” he declared.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, all the ministers and senior leaders of the party attended the programme.