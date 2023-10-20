KCR’s family has a hand in every scam in Telangana, thunders Smriti Irani at women’s conclave in Medak

October 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani urged the people of Telangana to oust the “corrupt BRS regime”, alleging that the hand of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was “evident in every scam in the last nine years including the examination papers leaks of the TS Public Service Commission” (TSPSC).

“KCR himself had admitted that his own MLAs were taking 30% commission for Dalit Bandhu scheme. Both the BRS and Congress Parties are synonymous with corruption. They fight openly on the streets but have secret underhand deals in Delhi. If TS people want a clean government sans corruption, the vote should be for the BJP,” Ms. Irani said on Friday.

Addressing a women’s conclave organised at Dubbak (Medak) in support of party candidate M. Raghunandan Rao, she said the time has come to choose between the “righteous and the wicked” and accused KCR of failing to ensure “water, funds and employment” for the people of Telangana and cheating them.

“The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project has not been completed even after spending ₹1 lakh crore and many people are not getting water. There is a ₹5 lakh crore debt but the treasury has been used for the benefit of the family while not a single job notification has been done properly. The youth should take note of this. What happened to the promised sports city and pharma city?” she asked.

Ms. Irani questioned the Chief Minister why he had failed to make ‘Jaya Jayahe’ song by Ande Sri as the State song as he had promised and did not celebrate Liberation Day, in an “insult to martyrs”.

“Any vote to the Congress Party will only go to the BRS as there is a proven history of the latter’s MLAs shifting loyalties to the ruling party,” she pointed out.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free COVID-19 vaccine, food grains, built 2,500 km of national highways, established the Ramagundam fertilizer factory, laid a railway line to Siddipet, and ensured financial assistance for farmers, loans to vendors, set up a textile park and so on, and hence, the vote should be for BJP.

“Neither the Congress Party nor the BRS would have given anything free to the people,” she observed and complimented local BJP sitting MLA Raghunandan Rao for building houses for the poor. Mr. Rao, on his part, said he has been fighting with the government to bring funds and works to the constituency and vowed to develop it better than Siddipet and Sircilla (constituencies of BRS Ministers T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao) if he was given another chance.