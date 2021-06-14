‘KCR’s drive against spurious seeds limited to statements’

SURYAPET

14 June 2021 19:51 IST

No action against influential persons, says TPCC chief

Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions for action against those selling spurious seeds/fertilisers were only limited to statements.

“While they said PD Act cases would be booked against violators, in Chintalapalem mandal, where spurious seeds worth several crores was recovered, police are hesitant to summon ‘many elders’ who are allegedly involved,” he said.

The Congress leader was participating in the Huzurnagar Municipal Council meet, where he demanded that the accused, irrespective of party affiliation, be arrested immediately. He said the Congress party would take up an agitation if the government remains lukewarm in its approach.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also took objection to including the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds in the municipal agenda.

He stuck to his protest he made in January 2021 that the District Collector was misusing his powers, in the name of ‘emergency’ and using up the municipal fund without the Council’s resolution. He said the body was independent and demanded transparency in management of all the accounts.