KCR’s convoy to get eight new cars

July 24, 2022 21:49 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy of vehicles will get eight new Toyota Land Cruiser cars in addition to ten Fortuner cars that he is using now.

The additional fleet of vehicles was augmented by the Intelligence Security Wing of police. They were sent to the workshop of a bullet proofing company at Veerapanenigudem near Vijayawada. Two new buses for use by Mr. Rao during tours were also said to be sent to the workshop for bullet proofing. All the vehicles had arrived at Gannavaram airport by a cargo flight two days ago and driven to Veerapanenigudem, sources said.

The Jharkhand headquartered company had set up its southern region workshop at Veerapanenigudem to speed up orders placed by the clientele belonging to police agencies.

