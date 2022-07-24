Telangana

KCR’s convoy to get eight new cars

Chief Minister’s convoy of vehicles. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 21:49 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 22:06 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy of vehicles will get eight new Toyota Land Cruiser cars in addition to ten Fortuner cars that he is using now.

The additional fleet of vehicles was augmented by the Intelligence Security Wing of police. They were sent to the workshop of a bullet proofing company at Veerapanenigudem near Vijayawada. Two new buses for use by Mr. Rao during tours were also said to be sent to the workshop for bullet proofing. All the vehicles had arrived at Gannavaram airport by a cargo flight two days ago and driven to Veerapanenigudem, sources said.

The Jharkhand headquartered company had set up its southern region workshop at Veerapanenigudem to speed up orders placed by the clientele belonging to police agencies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...