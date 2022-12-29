HamberMenu
KCR’s brother-in-law passes away

December 29, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s father-in-law Pakala Harinatha Rao died of heart attack during treatment at a corporate hospital on Thursday. He was 74 and is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. .

Mr. Rama Rao’s father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to the mortal remains of Harinatha Rao at his house in Raidurg. He consoled his grieving daughter-in-law Shailima and and her brothers Raju and Shailendra. Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and V. Prashant Reddy were also present.

Harinatha Rao was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a heart attack but his condition had deteriorated since.

