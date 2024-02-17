GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KCR’s birthday celebrated; CM Revanth and Governor Tamilisai wish him a healthy life

February 17, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
BRS working president K T. Rama Rao cuts 70 Kg cake to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on February 17, 2024.

BRS working president K T. Rama Rao cuts 70 Kg cake to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s 70th birthday celebrations were held across Telangana with the main celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan where a 70 kg cake was cut, wheelchairs were distributed to people with disabilities and insurance papers handover to auto drivers.

Telangana Bhavan wore a pink look with flexis and balloons in pink colour afixed there, while hoardings and banners were displayed at all the roads leading to the Bhavan where Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and Rajya Sabha member joined the celebration along with BRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

A special documentary highlighting KCR’s political rise and movement was also screened for the attendees followed by sumptuous lunch. Meanwhile, special poojas were organised by the BRS activists across the State.

Saplings planted

Green India Challenge Founder and Rajya Sabha Member J. Santosh Kumar plants a sapling and urged people to plant saplings to celebrate former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17, 2024

Green India Challenge Founder and Rajya Sabha Member J. Santosh Kumar plants a sapling and urged people to plant saplings to celebrate former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Rajya Sabha member and Green India Challenge founder J. Santosh Kumar led the planting of saplings greeting KCR. He urged the party workers to plant saplings across the state to greet KCR who increased greenery with the Haritha Haram project when he was the Chief Minister. He planted Himayat Pasand Mango saplings in KCR’s honour for the Vrukshaarhana programme.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sent a letter and a bouquet to KCR while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also sent a special greetings to him apart from wishing him a healthy life while speaking in the Assembly.

