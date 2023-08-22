HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR’s announcement of candidates for Assembly polls comes as shocker to Left parties

The CPI, CPI (M) had adopted a wait-and-watch approach in the hope of securing some seats as part of the unconditional tie-up with the ruling party in Telangana

August 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao along with State Deputy Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy (left) and former MP Aziz Pasha addressing a press conference at Makhdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao along with State Deputy Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy (left) and former MP Aziz Pasha addressing a press conference at Makhdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of party candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State has come as a shocker to the two Left parties — the CPI and the CPI (Marxist).

The two parties, which entered into an unconditional alliance with the ruling BRS in the Munugode by-elections, were harbouring hopes of securing a few seats in the forthcoming Assembly as part of the tie-up. The CPI has been eyeing the chance to field its candidates from Huzurabad, Wyra, Kothagudem, Munugode, Bellampalli and Devarakonda constituencies, which it has represented in the past. The CPI(M) on its part has expressed its intentions to field its candidates from Miryalaguda, Palair, Bhadrachalam, Ibrahimpatnam, Madhira and Nalgonda constituencies.

Firm on the view that the BRS could not have won the Munugode bypoll without their support, the two parties were hopeful of an appointment with the BRS president in the run-up to the Assembly polls where they reportedly thought of bargaining for the seats in which they believe they had a strong presence. They took a wait-and-watch approach in the hope that the BRS president or his emissaries would invite them for talks on seat-sharing and leave at least a few seats as part of the alliance. However, Mr. Rao’s announcement of ruling-party candidates from all these constituencies has left them high and dry.

The two parties would now have no other option but to consider a tie-up with the Congress; the meeting of the secretaries of the two parties on Tuesday thus assumes significance. While there would be few major idealogical issues in the event of a Left-Congress alliance, it is unlikely to be an easy affair given the significant presence of the main Opposition in all these constituencies. The Congress has more than one strong aspirant vying for the polls. Moreover, the Left leaders had been replying in the negative all these days when asked about a possible tie-up with the Congress in the Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Telangana / political campaigns / political candidates / politics / political parties / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.