KCR’s aim is to strengthen NDA and weaken UPA: Revanth Reddy 

Ridicules KCR birthday celebrations when youths and farmers were committing suicide

Ridicules KCR birthday celebrations when youths and farmers were committing suicide

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has described Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form an anti-BJP front as nothing but a ploy to weaken the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress.

“His intentions are clear as he is meeting and talking to political parties that are part of the UPA alliance and not a single party from the NDA alliance,” Mr. Reddy said at a press conference here on Wednesday. “His love for the BJP is well-known and proven in the last 8 years. Congress will believe him if he gets the BJP partners on board but his intentions are very clear to launch a third front to favour the BJP,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Congress leader said that KCR’s hidden agenda was to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reminded that the CM had made similar efforts before the 2019 Parliament elections to gain the trust of Mr. Modi.

He defended his controversial comments against the proposed three-day birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister, and said that he was pained to see young people and farmers dying due to the negligence of KCR while the TRS was in a celebratory mood.

He had commented, in reaction to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao calling for birthday celebrations of KCR, that the TRS should organise the 12th day death ceremony of KCR instead of his birthday celebrations. The TRS protested state-wide against these comments with KTR terming him as uncouth and undeserving to lead a party.

Mr. Reddy said that KTR was not at all moved by the deaths of youngsters and farmers. “How can he think of celebrations in such a grave situation?”, he asked and demanded the government to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies before celebrating KCR’s birthday.