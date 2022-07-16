Telangana

KCR’s aerial survey on Sunday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected areas along the Godavari from Kaddam reservoir to Bhadrachalam on Sunday morning.

Mr. Rao will take a helicopter from Warangal along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the survey. He left here for Warangal on Saturday afternoon.


