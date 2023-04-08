KCR’s adopted village bags Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat award

April 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Siddipet

Yerravalli village in Markook mandal of Gajwel Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has bagged the national-level ‘Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar’ under Special Category of Awards.

This was communicated by Bijay Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Panchayat Raj, Government of India, on April 7 to the State Government. The only other village selected at the national level under this category was Bonaigarh in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

Yerravalli was selected for this award for innovatively reducing power consumption of individual users by erecting solar panels. This village was adopted by Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao soon after he was elected from the constituency during his first term. A majority of houses were reconstructed in the village with the initiative of the Chief Minister, who convinced the villagers to share their house sites equally among themselves. Of the total 519 houses in villages, 414 were reconstructed as a model with almost similar design.

Later, with the support of administration, 1 KW solar panels were erected on top of each house. Each unit cost about ₹1.57 lakh. Of this, ₹45,000 subsidy was offered by the Union government and an equal amount by the State government. In addition, ₹60,000 subsidy was offered by BHEL while every individual house owner had to bear costs of ₹7,000.

According to a village resident, P.Balaraj, the solar panels were erected about five years ago and the results have been encouraging.

“In the past, we used to get power bills ranging between ₹500 and ₹800, but after erecting solar power panels, it has come down to ₹120-₹300. However, only five-star-rated fridge can work, not the older ones. Some of us are using even electric rice cookers,” said village sarpanch M. Bhagya Bhikshapati.