KCR’s 2-day visit to Maharashtra concludes with prayers at Tuljapur Bhavani temple

The two-day visit of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Maharashtra concluded on Tuesday.

After the night halt at Solapur, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders from Telangana first visited Rukmini-Vitthoba temple at Pandharpur and offered prayers there. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao offered silk ‘vastrams’ to the deities there. Priests of the temple later presented a memento, miniature statues of Rukimi-Vitthoba, to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

From Pandharpur, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his team proceeded to Sarkoli. They visited the residence of Bhagirath Bhalke, son of a three-time former MLA, and had lunch there. After paying tributes at the memorial of Bharat Bhalke, father of Mr. Bhagirath Bhalke, he addressing a public meeting there, where Mr. Bhagirath Bhalke, his followers and other leaders joined BRS in large numbers.

After returning to Solapur from Sarkoli, the BRS chief went to the residence of a local corporator Nagesh Palwal, whose forefathers had migrated to Solapur from Warangal area in Telangana. Mr. Palwal also joined BRS along with his supporters.

Later, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his team proceeded to Tuljapur and offered prayers at the Bhavani temple there. He also responded to questions raised by newspersons there on the action plan of the BRS in Maharashtra. He stated that the BRS had come into being to bring a transformation in the quality of lives of people and polity in the country and it was the first party to take up the slogan of bringing farmers’ rule in the country.

Stating that the BRS getting huge response from people in Maharashtra, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said about 11 lakh persons had joined the village-level committees in the party already and the number would rise to over 35 lakh in the coming days.

