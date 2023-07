July 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, the lunar exploration mission, by the ISRO from the Satish Dhavan Space Centre on Friday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the ISRO chairman, scientists and technical staff involved in the prestigious project. The country had crossed a significant milestone in space research with the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 propelled by LVM3-M4 rocket, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.