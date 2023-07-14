KCR’s survey shows that 80% of his MLAs will lose, says Revanth

July 14, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to renominate all the sitting MLAs if he had confidence in his administration.

He claimed that a recent survey done for the Chief Minister had revealed that 80% of the sitting BRS MLAs would lose and that was why he was worried about the party’s prospects and warning that old faces would be replaced. He also claimed that the position of senior MLAs was dicey and even the Chief Minister himself was not committing that he would seek re-election from Gajwel.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress election campaign had already begun with Rahul Gandhi sounding the poll bugle at the Khammam meeting announcing the party’s position that the fight would be with the ‘B team” of the BJP, which was the BRS. He claimed that the BJP had turned silent on KCR’s corruption even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accused KCR of indulging in corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

The BJP was also silent on the huge corruption of ₹8,000 crore per year in the power agreements, he alleged and said even the Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader K. Lakshman had demanded a CBI inquiry into this earlier. Why was the BJP silent now, he asked.

