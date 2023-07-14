ADVERTISEMENT

KCR’s survey shows that 80% of his MLAs will lose, says Revanth

July 14, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Hyderabad

TPCC chief challenges KCR to renominate all his MLAs

The Hindu Bureau

Mr. Reddy said the Congress election campaign had already begun with Rahul Gandhi sounding the poll bugle at the Khammam meeting announcing the party’s position that the fight would be with the ‘B team” of the BJP, which was the BRS. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to renominate all the sitting MLAs if he had confidence in his administration.

He claimed that a recent survey done for the Chief Minister had revealed that 80% of the sitting BRS MLAs would lose and that was why he was worried about the party’s prospects and warning that old faces would be replaced. He also claimed that the position of senior MLAs was dicey and even the Chief Minister himself was not committing that he would seek re-election from Gajwel.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress election campaign had already begun with Rahul Gandhi sounding the poll bugle at the Khammam meeting announcing the party’s position that the fight would be with the ‘B team” of the BJP, which was the BRS. He claimed that the BJP had turned silent on KCR’s corruption even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accused KCR of indulging in corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP was also silent on the huge corruption of ₹8,000 crore per year in the power agreements, he alleged and said even the Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader K. Lakshman had demanded a CBI inquiry into this earlier. Why was the BJP silent now, he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US