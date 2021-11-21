KCR, with delegation, reaches Delhi

Plan to meet Central ministers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening along with Cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats to take up the issue of paddy procurement in the State with the Centre.

Mr. Rao planned to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution System Piyush Goyal on the issue of paddy procurement.

The Chief Minister proposes to meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to request the Centre to refer the demand of Telangana for reallocation of water in Krishna to a tribunal.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is also expected to raise the pending issues in State’s bifurcation law with the Prime Minister, if he is able to get an appointment.

The Chief Minister is expected to be in the the National Capital for three or four days.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and supremo of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had charged the NDA government with dragging its feet on Telangana’s share in Krishna and Godavari river waters and had warned that if the Centre does not form a tribunal and refer the matter to it, the TRS would launch a massive agitation, besides raising the issue in Parliament.

The ruling party held a dharna here on Thursday over the issue.