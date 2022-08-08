KCR will rake up Telangana sentiment again, but it won’t work: Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

August 08, 2022 20:42 IST

State BJP says Chief Minister has pushed State into a debt trap

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has, on Monday, cautioned the people about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “raking up the Telangana sentiment once again” and trying to put the TRS government failures onto the Central government.

“But, it will not work this time. Telangana and Munugode Assembly constituency development is possible only with a double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and here, because KCR has pushed Telangana into a debt trap and is in no position to pay salaries, take up projects or give compensation to the affected,” he told a public meeting at Choutuppal on the sixth day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third phase of the walkathon has entered the Munugode constituency which has been in the limelight following the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the party and also the Assembly, forcing a bypoll in the process.

“We are sure to win the bypoll and all the surveys point out to the same. Rajgopal Reddy has resigned despite having another year to go for the sake of his constituency and I had already promised to pull no stops to see that he is elected again,” he said.

“This is not a normal bypoll, we have to see that KCR and his family are driven out. Why should you vote for him when he has not bothered to build a single irrigation project in this area? There is no degree college or a superspeciality hospital. Why was River Musi clean-up ignored? There is pollution of air, land and water along with bars and wine shops,” charged the BJP chief.

The Karimnagar MP urged the cadre and supporters to reach out to every household to explain about the Modi government’s grant of funds to TS in every sphere and how the entire paddy procurement end to end is done by it. “The war for justice has begun and soon there will be another ‘R’ to the ‘RRR’ trio MLAs of ours,” he declared. Walkathon ‘Pramukh’ and vice-president G. Manohar Reddy also addressed the gathering.