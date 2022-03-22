KCR will face farmers’ wrath, says Bandi Sanjay

‘CM resorting to a fresh eyewash by lying to them about the Centre refusing to purchase this season’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is bound to face the ‘wrath’ of Telangana farmers for resorting to a fresh eyewash on paddy procurement by lying to them about the Centre refusing to purchase this season when it is his own government which has threatened to shut down procurement centres and did not supply the requisite raw rice to FCI in the last season,” observed TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

“KCR owes an explanation to people about why he had threatened to shut down procurement centres and why he keeps insisting that the Centre will not purchase paddy when Union Minister Piyush Goel has clarified it is not true. What is his problem in acting like a middleman and take the commission, when the Centre is going to fund everything in the procurement process? Farmers will revolt against his government with these kind of theatrics,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that KCR’s elaborate criticism against the Centre and BJP was only meant to create fresh controversies and shift the focus of people from his government’s ‘maladministration’.

“The CM does not want to stand on his own word, first he talked about parboiled rice and now, demanding paddy to be purchased,” he said, and accused TRS Ministers and other senior leaders of being involved in the ‘paddy procurement scam’. He added that the government has been deliberately ignoring the illegal activities despite mounting evidence.

The Karimnagar MP felt that KCR was upset over the BJP winning in four of the five States in which elections were held and was well aware of the ground slipping beneath his feet in TS. "The survey he has conducted had actually showed that the BJP will win the majority in the next elections," he said.

‘KCR involved in scams’

“Comparing the Congress-led UPA Government with the Modi Government was ‘ridiculous’ considering the scams the former got mired in,” he said, and claimed that “KCR himself was involved in Sahara and ESI scams” during his stint as Union Minister. “The CM has no business to comment on the repatriation of students from Ukraine when he did not play any role, whereas despite the war, the Centre has got them back safely,” Mr. Bandi Sanjay said.

Fellow MP D. Aravind suggested that the TRS Government could help farmers go for rice barn oil with broken rice which will fetch sufficient profits.