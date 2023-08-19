‘KCR will come to power for third time’

August 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MEDAK

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would come to power in the State again and K. Chandrasekhar Rao would become Chief Minister for the third time with more seats. While there were no candidates available for the Congress in about 40 constituencies, BJP had no cadre, he said.

“There is no opposition for the BRS and we are sure to come to power for the third time. There are no leaders for the Congress in about 30 to 40 constituencies and that is why they are inviting applications for the party ticket. They are even collecting fee for the applications,” said Mr Harish Rao while speaking to reporters at Medak on Saturday. He warned the public that the Congress which was selling applications now may sell the State as well. The Congress had failed to keep the promises it had made to people of neighbouring Karnataka.

The Minister said that while the opposition was busy throwing mud against Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister was developing the State and got paddy produced in record quantity.

“Farmers need not worry about loan waiver. We will see that all the accounts of farmers are made operational without problem. Farm loans up to ₹99,999 were already waived and the remaining will be waived shortly,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that every section had been supporting Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

