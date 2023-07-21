KCR will be put under farmhouse arrest when BJP comes to power: Kishan Reddy

July 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy formally took over as Telangana BJP president from Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a day-long event on Friday, in what appeared as an attempt to put up a united front and a show of strength by the party leaders.

He took charge inside the State BJP office packed with leaders and cadre amid chanting of Vedic hymns by pandits in the presence of stalwarts like national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Telangana in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, election committee chairman Eatala Rajender, vice-president D.K. Aruna, former MP Vijayashanti, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Mr.Kishan Reddy lambasted the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for its “failure” to fulfil poll eve promises of double-bedroom housing for the poor, farm loan waiver, and others. He recalled his own arrest and ‘house arrest’ of party leaders the day before and warned that the day is not far when Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao himself will be put under ‘farmhouse arrest’.

“We are going to expose this government for its misrule, corruption, and dynasty politics, and save Telangana people from the clutches of the modern-day Nizam. We have every right to question when public money is being looted. KCR is enjoying power due to sacrifices and struggles by the youth and other sections,” he said.

Telangana people have a history of taking up cudgels against tyrants like the Nizam and braving bullets. Hence, it will not tolerate the BRS party’s “arrogant rule where people are expected to be slaves to KCR and family”. “We will not rest till this government is buried in Abids crossroads. We will usher in a bulldozer government against corruption and for the poor as a silent revolution is brewing,” claimed Mr. Kishan Reddy.

The Minister acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor Mr.Sanjay Kumar and said those working sincerely will always get opportunities. Earlier, he offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple (Charminar), Kanakadurga Temple (Basheerbagh) and paid floral tributes to statues of B.R.Ambedkar (Tank Bund), Babu Jagjivan Ram (L.B. Stadium), Sardar Patel (Public Gardens), Mahatma Jyothirao Phule (Amberpet) and also paid homage to Telangana Martyrs in front of the Legislative Assembly before walking to the party office along with fellow partymen.

