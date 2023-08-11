KCR will be CM for third time, says Harish Rao

August 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will come to power in the State for the third time and there was no future for the Congress party in Telangana.

Participating in several programmes, including the distribution of ₹1 lakh for the BCs to assist in caste-based professions, at Gajwel, the constituency being represented by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, here on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Congress party will not get even deposits in the forthcoming elections. He said that the Congress was busy with addressing their problems within the party and not in a position to take care of the public.

The Minister said that in the past the governments used to get loans for the public from banks but now the Chief Minister has been offering them one time grant of ₹1 lakh and people can use them to increase their professional activities.

“We have taken up various development programmes in the State and Telangana is in top in the country. Despite all this the Opposition parties have been levelling baseless charges against the government. The Congress party is saying that it would offer three hours of power to the farm sector whereas Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been giving round-the-clock power supply. People have to decide whom they want,” said Mr. Harish Rao.