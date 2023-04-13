ADVERTISEMENT

KCR who missed celebrating Ambedkar since TRS formation is inaugurating his statute: Bhatti Vikramarka

April 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - hyderabad

In a letter to the CM, the CLP leader demands a white paper on the funds spent for Dalits in the last 8 years

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the people of Telangana, particularly Dalits, would not be misled by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s desperate efforts to woo the Dalit community by inaugurating the 125-ft statue of B.R. Ambedkar when he had not participated in Ambedkar’s birth or death anniversaries even once in the last eight years.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister here on Thursday, he said Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was not celebrated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier TRS) ever since the party was launched in 2001. Even after becoming CM, KCR did not attend any official function organised to pay respect to Ambedkar on his birth or death anniversary, he argued.

This demeaning attitude of KCR towards Dalits was well-known and inaugurating the statue would not mean much to Dalits when their future was compromised with the dilution of the SC/ST Sub Plan and broken promises of making a Dalit first Chief Minister of Telangana and the distribution of three-acre land to every Dalit in Telangana.

Moreover, assignment lands given to Dalits and other poor sections by the Congress governments were being snatched by the KCR government in the name of digitising land records. Dalit families that had enjoyed rights over the land were now denied ownership and the same lands were being given away to corporates and those close to the powers that be at a throwaway price. All these promises were fresh in Dalits’ minds and also how they were deceived by KCR, he argued.

Mr. Vikramarka also demanded that the government release a white paper on the funds spent for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the last eight years and explain the diversion of funds meant for the development of Dalits as per the SC and ST sub-plan introduced by previous Congress governments. The white paper should also reveal how many Dalits were accommodated in the Cabinet and how many were given the opportunity to head corporations and the BRS party posts, he said.

While welcoming the installation of Ambedkar’s statue, he said the Dalits lived with respect and received welfare during the Congress governments apart from getting political opportunities for enhancing their self-respect.

