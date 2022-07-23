KCR warns of worse flood fury in coming two days

Testing time for the government machinery in efforts to go to the aid of people, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has warned of devastation caused by flood in the coming two days which could be worse than the one witnessed earlier this week. It was possible that the flood in Godavari could intensify Sunday afternoon going by the present rain in its catchment.

Reviewing the preparedness of the government machinery to meet the threat of a fresh spell of rain and flood in the coming two days following the forecast by IMD, Mr Rao told a high level meeting that there was a possibility of all the water bodies overflowing and the water joining rivers. Godavari was already flowing without leaving an inch of space right from its origin in Trayambakesvaram in Maharashtra.

This was a testing time for the government machinery in its efforts to go to the aid of people. Therefore, Mr. Rao asked employees not to leave the places of their work. The heavy rains of present could last till the first week of August.

Mr. Rao asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep ready two helicopters to rescue people in places vulnerable to submergence like Ramannagudem, Eturunagaram and Bhadrachalam. Another helicopter could be stationed as standby in Hyderabad.

The gates of projects on Godavari should always be kept open to discharge flood without stoppages. The inflow and outflow should be the same. At Dindi, Pakala, Waira and Palair reservoirs which did not have gates, he asked officials to be on guard when the water jumped weir to flow ahead.

Mr. Rao examined on the occasion a software “flood forecasting and management system” developed by irrigation department. Special Chief Secretary of irrigation Rajat Kumar explained to Mr. Rao by a powerpoint presentation the hourly fluctuations in the flow of Godavari based on satellite images. The software overcame the handicap of assessing the intensity of flood before hand. This helped in advance measure to evacuate people in affected areas.

He enquired from officials about the threat of contagious diseases, condition of roads, sub-stations of electricity and other public utilities on account of floods. He asked officials not to relax because Sunday and Monday happened to be holidays.