KCR wants to sell ‘vast’ TSRTC land: Kishan Reddy

August 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of eyeing TSRTC’s vast assets. The CM has made plans to sell their land, he said on Sunday.

In a press statement, the Minister said that the BJP supports RTC workers in their demand to join the government and questioned why KCR was reluctant to do so. He also supported Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s action in taking a legal opinion stating that it was ‘necessary’.

Mr. Reddy had advised the government to hold a special Assembly session to pass the TSRTC Bill if it really wanted to help the employees. The BJP leader also alleged that the BRS government was indulging in politics on the issue and cautioned the employees about the same.

