ADVERTISEMENT

KCR wants to sell ‘vast’ TSRTC land: Kishan Reddy

August 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family of eyeing TSRTC’s vast assets. The CM has made plans to sell their land, he said on Sunday.

In a press statement, the Minister said that the BJP supports RTC workers in their demand to join the government and questioned why KCR was reluctant to do so. He also supported Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s action in taking a legal opinion stating that it was ‘necessary’.

Mr. Reddy had advised the government to hold a special Assembly session to pass the TSRTC Bill if it really wanted to help the employees. The BJP leader also alleged that the BRS government was indulging in politics on the issue and cautioned the employees about the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US