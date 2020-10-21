KCR wants steps against breach of tanks

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked senior officials to take steps to guard against the danger of tanks in Hyderabad breaching in view of continuous rains and flooding of localities in the last few days.

He spoke to Principal Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and asked him to constitute fifteen teams to monitor the situation at tanks in the city on a continuous basis, a release of CMO said.

Mr. Rao said the rains of this kind were never witnessed in Hyderabad in the last hundred years. This has led to a massive flooding in localities. The flooding in localities and overflow of water from tanks outside resulted in tanks in the city receiving massive inflows.

In this context, he reminded that the met department had warned of further rains. Therefore, the official machinery should be geared up to protect the tanks as the water was still flowing. Steps should be taken to ensure that the likely danger of tanks breaching or their bunds making way was averted.

Mr.Rao asked Mr. Rajat Kumar to form fifteen teams of engineers, officials and staff of irrigation department to check the condition of all the tanks and their bunds. Precautionary steps in advance should taken at tanks which were vulnerable to breaches. People living in nearby areas should be alerted and shifted to safer places where the danger from tanks was noticed.