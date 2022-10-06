KCR wants people to forget the word ‘Telangana: Revanth

We will expose KCR’s real intentions before people

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 HYDERABAD
October 06, 2022 20:25 IST

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has described the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as a diversionary tactic of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao after realising that the Telangana sentiment can no more be exploited as governance was an utter failure.

Reacting to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rechristening itself as BRS, he alleged that the very spirit of Telangana was being killed by KCR with some nefarious motives while renaming his party as BRS. “He no more wants the word Telangana, which is so close to people, to be in public life and this will be exposed before people,” he claimed.

Arguing that KCR doesn’t have a right to contest in Telangana now as he has decided to bury Telangana in the political quagmire, he said: “This evil idea will be taken to people and as the son of the soil I strongly condemn this attitude of KCR.”

Apart from the political greed the new name was also part of the KCR’s plan to settle the family’s internal bickering and Telangana is not a family issue to be given away just like that, he argued. “In the last two decades, KCR had exploited the Telangana sentiment to earn enormous money using corrupt methods while pushing the state into a huge debt. He wants to escape from all this and renaming TRS as BRS was part of that as well,” Mr. Reddy claimed.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijay Singh, who were here in Hyderabad to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra route in Telangana, dismissed it as another political development making no difference to people.

Mr. Jairam Ramesh termed KCR ‘Hyderabad Nizam’ and equated him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was referred to as ‘Delhi Sultan’. There is no difference between them and my message to TRS is to take VRS than float BRS, he said.

