KCR wants party MPs to fight for Telangana’s rights

January 26, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the party MPs to raise their voice and fight to the rights of Telangana during the budget session of Parliament commencing this week.

Addressing the party’s parliamentary party meeting at his farm house in Erravelli in Siddipet district on Friday, Mr. Rao reminded the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members that the BRS was the only party that was always in the forefront of fighting for the cause of the State and the issues.

“Don’t keep quiet and raise your voice for the cause of the State issues,” Mr. Rao said. He said the MPs never hesitated to raise the delay in allocation of river water, division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and unfulfilled promises under the AP State Bifurcation Act. “Wherever the State’s interest are jeopardised, raise the issue and protest for the interests of Telangana,” he remarked.

The meeting also discussed the strategy to be adopted during the budget session on various issues.

The meeting was attended by BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) leader in Rajya Sabha Dr. K. Keshava Rao, BRSPP Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, MPs – P. Ramulu, B. B. Patil, Pasunuri Dayakar, Manne Srinivas Reddy, K.R. Suresh Reddy, Venkatesh Nethakani, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Maloth Kavitha, Parthasarathi Reddy, Joginpally Santosh Kumar, Devakonda Damodar Rao, Gaddam Ranjit Reddy and BRS working President K. T. Rama Rao and former Minister T. Harish Rao.

