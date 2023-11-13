KCR vows to fortify flood protection system in Bhadrachalam, hits out at Sharmila

November 13, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/WARANGAL

Karakattas (flood banks) will be constructed along the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore to fortify the flood protection system and find a lasting solution to the recurring problem of flooding during monsoon in the temple town, said Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a huge gathering at an election meeting in Burgampadu in Pinapaka Assembly constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, Mr.Rao said he had visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam and carried out first-hand assessment of the situation in July last year.

The State government subsequently disbursed financial aid of ₹10,000 each to as many as 14,000 families affected by floods in and around Bhadrachalam and constructed houses for some flood victims, he recalled.

“I will visit Bhadrachalam, offer prayers at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and initiate works on karakattas to prevent flooding of low-lying areas soon after returning to power,” he said.

High-level bridges were constructed across various streams at remote villages in the tribal-majority district over the last few years. A slew of schemes, such as Amma Vodi ambulances and KCR kits for pregnant women meant to promote institutional deliveries, helped improve the quality of maternity services, he noted.

Thanks to a major thrust on the development of healthcare infrastructure, every constituency now has a 100-bed State-run health facility and there are 103 dialysis centres across the State. Kidney patients dependent on dialysis are covered under the Aasara pension scheme.

Works on the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) are progressing at a brisk pace. Once the SLIP and the Sitamma Sagar multi-purpose project on the Godavari with a storage capacity of 36.57 tmcft becomes operational within a year, there won’t be a single inch of cultivable land left unirrigated in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts, he added.

Besides augmenting power generation, the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project at Manuguru near here helped create employment opportunities, Mr.Rao said.

At an election meeting held in Narsampet in Warangal district on Monday evening, Mr.Rao said Narsampet played a significant role in the separate Telangana movement. YSRTP president Y.S.Sharmila bore a grudge against BRS MLA from Narasampet P.Sudarshan Reddy, who protested against the “Samaikyandhra” forces in the past. “They (Congress leaders) are hell bent on defeating the BRS using money power. Would you let their money power win against the welfare schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and 24x7 power supply,” Mr.Rao asked the crowd.

People should be wary of such “evil designs” and refrain from falling prey to their “narrow political machinations”, he said.

Mr.Rao called upon people to consciously vote with a purpose in the November 30 Assembly elections to ensure the continuation of Telangana’s development journey under the aegis of BRS.