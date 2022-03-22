KCR voices concern over divisive politics, role of social media

‘What is BJP leadership achieving by promoting Kashmir Files?’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed concern over incidents taking place in different parts of the country with an attempt to divide the society, and the social media playing a negative role by spreading divisive information and views.

Such incidents are very unfortunate as they are aimed at harming the secular fabric of the country, to make political gains by fanning communal passions in different ways, and it was highly unwanted, he said speaking after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Legislature Party and extended executive meeting held here on Monday.

He pointed out that the BJP-led government at the Centre had not kept any promise made before the polls in 2014 and 2019. It did not construct any major project nor did it established any major industrial unit during the last eight years, but all its focus had been to win elections by dividing people, he said.

The only development achieved by the BJP government was of writing off the ₹11 lakh crore non-performing assets of banks, all looted by corporate companies and businessmen close to that party. It is also trying to sell-off public sector undertakings at throwaway price to its corporate friends, he alleged.

He sought to what the BJP leadership is achieving by promoting Kashmir Files movie, instead of rehabilitating and relocating the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. Even some section of the Pandits are also accusing the BJP of trying to make political gains by using their plight, instead of helping them, he said.

Instead of promoting the movie, he suggested the Centre to focus on economic files, industrial files and others which would help country’s growth. “There’s a flight of industries from China during the last couple of years but India has failed to attract any due to the divisive politics being practised by the Centre,” he said and faulted the BJP-ruled States for giving holiday to its employees to watch Kashmir Files.

On issues linked to the State, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said the State government had been pleading with the Centre to allow increase the reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities in Telangana in proportion to their population but there is no response for the last eight years. It is also unwilling to concede to the request of caste-wise census of Backward Classes, he said.