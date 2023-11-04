ADVERTISEMENT

KCR visits Konaipally temple, offers prayers

November 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offering prayers at a temple in Konaipally near Siddipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Vekateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipally village in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday, and offered puja by keeping his nomination papers in front of the deity.

It has been a practice for Mr. Rao to visit this temple before filing his nomination papers in every election he contested so far starting from 1984. The Chief Minister made a ‘pradakshina’ (going round) of the temple and entered it after praying the ‘dhwaja sthanbham’.

According to information reaching here, the priests performed the puja by keeping the nomination paper sets of Mr. Rao for Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. After the rituals, Mr. Rao signed the papers in the temple itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Women welcoming BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Konaipally village on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Earlier, villagers turned up in large numbers at the temple to welcome Mr. Rao, who was accompanied by Minister T. Harish Rao, MPs J. Santosh Kumar and G. Ranjith Reddy, and party leader R. Shravan Kumar Reddy. He was welcomed with ‘purna kumbha’ by the priests.

Later, women of the village applied ‘tilakam’ on the CM’s forehead as he came out of the temple after puja.

A significance of the temple is that it has its main entrance on the South against the regular East or North.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US