KCR visits Konaipally temple, offers prayers

November 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Vekateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipally village in Nanganur mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday, and offered puja by keeping his nomination papers in front of the deity.

It has been a practice for Mr. Rao to visit this temple before filing his nomination papers in every election he contested so far starting from 1984. The Chief Minister made a ‘pradakshina’ (going round) of the temple and entered it after praying the ‘dhwaja sthanbham’.

According to information reaching here, the priests performed the puja by keeping the nomination paper sets of Mr. Rao for Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. After the rituals, Mr. Rao signed the papers in the temple itself.

Earlier, villagers turned up in large numbers at the temple to welcome Mr. Rao, who was accompanied by Minister T. Harish Rao, MPs J. Santosh Kumar and G. Ranjith Reddy, and party leader R. Shravan Kumar Reddy. He was welcomed with ‘purna kumbha’ by the priests.

Later, women of the village applied ‘tilakam’ on the CM’s forehead as he came out of the temple after puja.

A significance of the temple is that it has its main entrance on the South against the regular East or North.