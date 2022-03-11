KCR visits hospital due to weakness, pain in hand and leg

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited a corporate hospital in Hyderabad following complaint of weakness in the last two days and pain in left hand and left leg.

The doctors led by Mr. Rao’s personal physician M.V. Rao carried out all tests on him, including MRI of the spine and brain, ECG and coronary angiogram which disclosed nothing alarming. Dr. M.V. Rao later told waiting media persons that the Chief Minister was fatigued due to frequent tours and delivering public speeches. There was a slight spondylitis of the cirvicle spine caused by reading and use of i-Pad. He will be discharged around 3 pm.

Dr. Rao also said the Chief Minister called him over phone around 8 am, upon which he along with chief cardiologist at the hospital Pramod Kumar and other doctors went to his official residence. Mr. Rao was told to come to the hospital for a routine checkup and angiogram to see if there were any blocks in coronary arteries since he complained of pain on the left side.

The ECG test confirmed there was no major problem from cardiac side but the MRI of the spine and brain, as discussed among themselves after perusing reports, was found to be due to spondylitis of the cirvacle spine caused due to aging. The neuro physician who was consulted was also of the same opinion. Therefore, he was suggested to wear a cirvacle collar, Dr. Rao said.

He also said 90 per cent of the reports were available and all of them were good. His blood pressure and sugar levels were under control though he was slightly affected by them. His cholestrol levels were also good.

Mr. Rao was advised rest for a week after which he could resume his normal duties. He will undergo sugar tests at home every week and day care admission for a few hours at hospital for angiogram later.

The Chief Minister cancelled his visit to Yadagirigutta shrine to participate in some rituals and review arrangements for inauguration of renovated temple from March 21 to 28. Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy completed the formalities in his absence.

Chief Minister’s son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao rushed to the hospital from his public programmes at Uppal in the city. Other family members of Mr. Rao were also present.