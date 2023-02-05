ADVERTISEMENT

KCR visits Gurudwara before addressing public meeting

February 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offered special prayers at the Takht Sachkhand Gurudwara, one of the five high seats of authority of Sikhs, in Nanded on Sunday immediately after reaching Maharashtra.

According to information reaching here, the priests of the Gurudwara tied the traditional turban around his head. Later at the public meeting venue, several local leaders, including some Zilla Parishad members from Nanded, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar and other districts, joined the BRS and were welcomed into the party by Mr. Rao himself.

Before addressing the meeting, Mr. Rao offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji, Basaveshwara, Jyotiba Phule, and B.R. Ambedkar, arranged on the dais.

During the public meeting, he cited the example of Balka Suman, a siting MLA of BRS from Chennur, on how leaders would come up from people. He explained that he was a mere student leader but went on to become an MP in his first shot at electoral politics in 2014.

Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, MP B.B. Patil, MLC K. Kavitha, MLA M. Hanumanth Rao, TSIIC Chairman G. Balamallu, and BRS Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrashekhar accompanied Mr. Rao to Nanded. During the press conference later, Mr. Rao said he would hold his next press conference in New Delhi soon.

