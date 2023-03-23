KCR visited damaged crops fearing Congress struggle: Bhatti Vikramarka

March 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Telangana Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to the rain-affected areas to inspect damage to the crops was due to the fear of the Congress struggle.

Addressing a corner meeting at Jhari village of Kerimeri Mandal in Kommaram Bheem Asifabad district district on Thursday night, he pointed out that ever since BRS came to power, compensation for crop damage was not paid even once. With Assembly elections due to be held this year, the Chief Minister visited the affected areas with an eye on votes.

Mr. Vikramarka reiterated the demand that the State Government pay adequate compensation to all the candidates affected due to the cancellation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams due to the leakage of question papers.

Asifabad DCC president Vishwa Prasad and other Congress leaders celebrated Mr. Vikramarka’s completion of a 123-km padayatra called ‘People’s March’ as part of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’. PCC members Ganesh Rathore, General Secretary Saraswati and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Mr. Vikarmarka called for the immediate removal of TSPSC board chairman members and Secretary in view of the question paper leak. The CLP leader also condemned Minister Indrakaran Reddy’s comments about the question paper leak which he termed as quite ‘common’. He said Mr. Indrakaran Reddy’s comments were a shame and a sign of dictatorial tendencies.

The CLP leader also condemned the summoning of TPCC president Revanth Reddy to the SIT office for questioning, calling it intimidation and an attempt to silence the opposition leaders. He said that if the investigating officers wanted information, then they should visit the TPCC president’s residence. He alleged that the SIT was trying to shield the real culprits involved in the paper leak.