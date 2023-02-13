HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR used Assembly session as political forum: BJP

February 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State BJP vice-president N V S S Prabhakar on Monday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of using the Assembly session as a “political forum to derive political gain”. KCR and his Ministers gave political speeches as if they were addressing public meetings instead of having detailed discussion on Budget estimates, he alleged at a press conference at state party office here.

While budget session was meant to discuss details about the projections, available resources and on improving financial situation, the CM and his Ministers politicised the session lest their “failures and magic budget figures” should be exposed, he said and added that appreciation of the UPA regime and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was a “clear indication” that the BRS was trying to have an alliance with Congress in coming elections.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.