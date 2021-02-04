KCR urged to appoint VCs immediately

CM promoting private universities, says Congress spokesperson

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for turning universities into ‘Headless Corpses’ and charged him with ‘deliberately killing’ higher education system in Telangana.

Mr. Sravan thanked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who wanted appointment of Vice Chancellors, among other academic decisions, in her letter to the government. He said the Governor has responded to the multiple appeals to her by the Congress party and himself over two years.

“CM is irresponsible and scuttling the entire higher education by not appointing VCs for so long and also by not releasing adequate funds. Thousands of teaching and non-teaching posts are being kept vacant due to non appointment of Vice Chancellor. CM is promoting private universities and destroying the government universities,” he alleged.

Mr. Sravan further demanded that the Chief Minister announce an enhancement of scholarships for the students and order opening of the university hostels to provide accommodation.