KCR undergoes CT scan and other tests

Lungs of Chief Minister normal and there is no infection in them, say doctors

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19, underwent CT scan and other investigations at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda here on Wednesday.

Doctors of Yashoda Hospital led by Mr. Rao’s personal physician M.V. Rao earlier conducted primary tests on the Chief Minister at his farmhouse in Erravelli where he is in isolation and advised him detailed institutional investigations to evaluate the severity of virus. Mr. Rao arrived at the hospital wearing a face mask around 8 p.m. and was taken to the lab for what the doctors said were normal tests.

Quoting the doctors, a release of the CMO said the lungs of the Chief Minister were normal and there was no infection in them. Blood samples were collected for the normal tests. The results will be known on Thursday. Mr. Rao’s condition was stable and he will recover in a short time.

Mr. Rao’s son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao, nephew and Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and other family members were present. He was driven back to the farmhouse after an hour. The doctors told media persons separately that the CT scan revealed everything normal in Mr. Rao. His COVID symptoms had disappeared. He was completely healthy and likely to resume his duties shortly. His oxygen levels were good, lungs were also okay and there was no infection.

On Monday, antigen tests on Mr. Rao had shown mild COVID symptoms in him. He tested positive for coronavirus in an RTPCR test. Since then, he is in isolation at his farmhouse. His condition was closely monitored by a health team.