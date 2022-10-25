KCR trying to win bypoll making false promises: BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is once again trying to win the bypoll through false promises and deceive the electorate through supply of liquor and distributing money, charged TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Releasing the ‘KCR’s white lies’ electioneering series of publicity posters for the Munugode byelections at the Marriguda camp office of BJP in the presence of senior leaders like N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Manohar Reddy, S. Malla Reddy and others, he directed the cadre to ensure that the posters give wide publicity on the social media too.

The party chief listed out the key promises made by KCR over the last few years but have not been fulfilled and these include – making Dalit the chief minister, three acres to Dalits, build 125-foot statue of B. R. Ambedkar, Amedkar Vikas Centres in each district, prevent farmer suicides, buy every single grain of paddy grown, unemployment stipend of ₹3,016 to youth, regularising contract workers, KG-PG free education, hospitals in every district, etc.

Former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said the people of the Munugode constituency should question the TRS ministers and MLAs campaigning for the byelection about the poor infrastructure including roads.

Participating in the election campaign in support of the party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy along with senior leaders E. Ravinder Reddy and others at Mustipalli, Sarbapalli and other villages of Nampally mandal, he wondered if having a separate state meant that people should not aspire for better roads than those with deep potholes everywhere. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no interest in development but only knows to distribute money during the elections,” he charged.

Mr. Rajender said the TS never had a history of distributing hundreds of crores of rupees during elections but KCR has introduced it during his regime. Unlike the TRS in charge minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who changed party colours to become minister along with 12 others without resigning, Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had bravely resigned and is now re-contesting only to take on the chief minister over his various acts of omission and commission, he maintained.

“Rajgopal Reddy has the guts to stand upto KCR along with me,” he declared urging the people to vote for him. The proposed ‘Girijan Bandhu’ is an election stunt and after dilly-dallying for eight years, the quota for tribals was enhanced to 10%, he claimed and demanded ₹10 lakh cheques to be distributed to the beneficiaries. “When Dalit Bandhu has not been given to every eligible SC family, how can you trust KCR to give ‘Girijan Bandhu’,” he asked.

Manifesto for Munugode

The BJP is going to release a manifesto on what it plans to do for the allround development of the constituency and a mega master plan with central government funds if Mr. Reddy is elected at the latter’s camp office in Munugode.