KCR trying to win by money power: BJP

October 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former minister and chairman of the BJP election campaign committee Eatala Rajender, on Tuesday, has charged the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with trying to “win the elections through money power and even using the police machinery to distribute money across the districts for the MLA candidates” but the people have decided to vote out his government by voting for the BJP.

Talking to the media at the party office, the BJP leader alleged that the BRS government has become notorious for being the most corrupt in the last nine years and for not being able to implement for most of the promises. “I had vowed to contest against KCR during the Huzurabad bypoll and am committed to it. It will be decided on November 20 who is in the hearts of the Telangana people. Gajwel constituency is beckoning me to bring an end to an arrogant, dictatorial rule. I am getting the same support as I got from Huzurabad. Development is not greater than self-respect,” he remarked.

Mr. Rajender also stated that the people are well aware of the Congress party rule. “Many leaders and cadre from other parties are evincing interest in joining the BJP after the election notification has been issued, as they strongly feel it is the right party,” he claimed even as he welcomed BRS leaders — Ranjit Yadav, P. Gopal Reddy and others — into the party.

Complaint against Excise Department

The party in a representation to the Election Commission has demanded immediate action in reviewing the postings of excise superintendents of the prohibition and excise department. especially in the districts of Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Rangareddy since it alleged that the “BRS party has always resorted to largescale distribution of liquor to influence voters during elections”.

Senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy charged that these officers were posted in order in “key positions” to facilitate movement of liquor and have been members of the TS Gazetted Officers Association founded by the Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud.