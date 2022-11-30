KCR trying to instigate people against Centre: Eatala Rajender

November 30, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday accused the TRS Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to “instigate the people of Telangana against the Central Government by spreading malicious lies and false information about devolution of funds” .

“This is not good for democracy. The Chief Minister should remember that we are all only caretakers and should not indulge in such childish acts of stating that taxes collected from here are being spent in other states. There are certain functions for the Centre to do and others by the state, few others are done jointly,” he said at a press conference at the party office.

The Constitution had clearly enunciated the functions and responsibilities for the Centre and the States in collection and devolution of funds, therefore trying to split hairs on these issues is not going to help anyone, especially when the general public are sought to be “deliberately misled” was his take.

Mr. Rajender pointed out that the loans obtained by the states including TRS government were through the Central Government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Even the foreign agencies funding was through this route. Apart from one lakh crore rupee loans, another ₹33,000 crore had been taken for power utilities and many others like the one for housing taking total loans to more than three lakh crore rupees.

“The TS Government has to pay 36,000 crore in total as interest annually for the loans taken and principal amount paid last year has been 76,000 crore,” he claimed. The budget proposals are full of half-truths and many funds suggested are not likely to be released as money will be disbursed as per the Finance Commission recommendation only,” he said.

The BJP leader said people should realise the double speak of the government and how the debt due to loans had been doubled in the last eight years. The Centre had not discriminated against TS in terms of loans or tax devolution, the bad financial state was KCR’s own making as he had never focused on employment generation or economic development while handing out doles only, he added.