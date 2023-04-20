KCR trying to form a ‘weak and disabled’ govt. at the Centre: Tarun Chugh

April 20, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others are joining forces to form a “weak and disabled” government at the Centre, but people of the country wish to have another term of the strong government of Narendra Modi, claimed BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday.

“KCR is roaming around the country to form an Opposition front with the single objective of forming a weak and disabled government. He will anyway retire in November and elections will be in April, so he is daydreaming of becoming the Prime Minister,” he ridiculed at a press conference after admitting newcomers from Nizamabad district into the party.

In this context, he demanded an explanation from Congress leader Revanth Reddy about his stance, considering that his high command has been confabulating with KCR and other leaders for aligning politically. “You are the ‘B’ team of the BRS,” he remarked about the Congress party.

Mr. Chugh accused KCR and his family of being ‘arrogance personified’ and their comeuppance was round the corner since the people of Telangana have been yearning for a change. “KCR cares too hoots for the Constitution, democratic principles and law and order. The Chief Minister thinks he is above everything, so has been brazenly playing with the lives of the future generations,” he observed.

The BJP leader reiterated that the party, under the leadership of president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will continue to agitate against the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks till a sitting High Court judge conducts a probe and the guilty are punished along with ₹1 lakh compensation to the affected job aspirants.

Telangana’s fortune can change only with a change in political leadership as it will put an end to the ‘mafia raj and the BJP has a vision to develop the State, he said, and added that while Mr. Sanjay Kumar was ready for a debate on the performance of the Modi government v/s KCR rule, the Chief Minister shied away.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the next unemployed march will be held in Mahabubnagar on April 25 and the programme will be taken up in erstwhile districts till the government concedes its demand. He accused KCR of focusing more on politics than dealing with the TSPSC imbroglio.