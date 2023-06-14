KCR to visit Nagpur on June 15, to inaugurate party office

June 14, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the first time after transforming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS), as a national entity, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is going to inaugurate the party office at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Other than New Dehli, national capital, this is the first office constructed by the BRS outside Telangana after unveiling its grand plans to become a pan-India party.

As the tradition goes, Ganapathi Homam, Chandi Homam and Vaastu Homam were performed at the party office on Wednesday. Government Whip Balka Suman and some local leaders of the party participated in the puja.

After inaugurating the party office, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would admit some leaders from Maharashtra into the party. He would also address a meeting.

Leaders from different political parties and social organiations were coming all the way from Maharashtra to Pragathi Bhavan almost everyday and joining the party. It was stated that there was a focus to attract more leaders from the farming community and more attention was being paid to Vidarbha, where a separate state demand had been going for the past few decades.