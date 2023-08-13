KCR to visit Medak and Suryapet on Aug. 19 and 20

August 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Medak and Suryapet districts to participate in various development programmes and later address public meetings.

The Chief Minister will visit Medak on August 19 to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex and office of the Superintendent of Police. He would also inaugurate the BRS party office before addressing a public meeting.

On August 20, KCR would visit Suryapet to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex, the Superintendent of Police office and the newly-constructed medical college in the district. Later, he would inaugurate the BRS office and address a public meeting.

