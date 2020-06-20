KCR to visit Colonel’s family on Monday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to call on the bereaved family of Col. Bikkumalla Santosh Babu at their Vidyanagar residence here on Monday afternoon, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy informed on Saturday.

“KCR garu will be here to comfort the family. He will also hand over the cheque for ₹ 5 crore relief and an appointment letter to Colonel’s wife Ms. Santoshi,” he said.

Mr. Reddy along with his wife Sunitha Reddy visited the family on Saturday, to offer words of comfort, and also discuss the family’s interest in the relief offered by the government.

According to the Minister, the Chief Minister proposed to offer Ms. Santoshi a Group-I equivalent job, which is also in her field of interest apart from a residential plot to the family as part of the package.

He said the Bikkumalla family has welcomed the government’s decision to reach out to martyrs’ families, including those soldiers hailing from outside Telangana.