KCR to review Dalit Bandhu today

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 23:52 IST

Chief Minister in Karimnagar

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a detailed review meeting on the implementation of ambitious Dalit Bandhu, the scheme conceived for promotion of entrepreneurship among dalits, in Karimnagar on Friday.

The Chief Minister is expected to give guidance to the officials concerned about the effective implementation of the scheme, his brainchild, the pilot project of which is launched in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar.

The Chief Minister’s review follows the release of last instalment of ₹500 crore for implementation of the scheme, taking the total releases to ₹2,000 crore.

Interestingly, Huzurabad constituency which fell vacant after resignation of former Minister Eatala Rajender from the post consequent on his sacking from the ministerial portfolio. Mr. Rajender has since joined the BJP and is campaigning for the impending by-election. The review would be preceded by locally arranged programmes, including a marriage on Friday.

Warangal visit

The Chief Minister left for Warangal late on Thursday afternoon to attend the marriage of Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar’s son.

He will proceed for a night halt at Teegalaguttapalli residence in Karimnagar later in the evening for a night halt.

He is slated to reach the Karimnagar collectorate at 12.30 p.m. on Friday after attending locally arranged programmes. The Chief Minister will leave Karimnagar around 3 p.m. on Friday to return to the city.