‘KCR to release water to Kondapochamma on Friday’

SIDDIPET

26 May 2020 18:32 IST

All arrangements being made, says Finance Minister Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would release Godavari water to Kondapochamma reservoir on May 29. He said all arrangements are being done for this.

Participating in an awareness programme on regulated farming held at Dhatarpally on Tuesday along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy and others, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister has been working with an aim to uplift the lives of farming community and all efforts are being put in this direction.

“Instead of calling it regulated farming, it should be called priority farming to meet the requirements of society. In the past farmers used to go to traders for money. Now the situation has changed and financial assistance is being extended to them in form of Rythu Bandhu. The Chief Minister has made it clear that about 1.4 crore farmers in the State must get the Rythu Bandhu without fail and already ₹ 3,500 crore, part of first phase, was transferred to the Agriculture Department,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that farm loans to the tune of ₹ 25,000 would be waived off within one week.

While suggesting farmers not to sow maize during the vaanakalam crop season, the Minister said that they should sow cotton, pulses or any other crop.