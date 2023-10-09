KCR to release BRS manifesto, launch poll campaign on Oct. 15

October 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which brought out a list of candidates exactly 50 days before the announcement of Assembly election schedule by the Election Commission on Monday, is planning to maintain its head-start in campaigning too with party president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao expected to launch electioneering from October 15.

According to the schedule released by the party, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with the party candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15, release the party manifesto and hand over B-Forms to them before leaving for Husnabad to address a public meeting there in the evening. He will continue electioneering on October 16, 17 and 18 too.

The party chief would guide the candidates on the election guidelines and other aspects of electioneering before handing over the B-Forms. He will address public meetings at Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri on October 16, at Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17 and at Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

Nomination on Nov. 9

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers both at Gajwel and Kamareddy on November 9 after offering special prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konayapalli in Siddipet constituency. He will address a public meeting at Kamareddy that evening after filing nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the party leadership is also focusing on placating the leaders who aspired for party tickets but did not get the opportunity. The party is yet to announce its candidates for Jangaon, Narsapur and Malkajigiri constituencies officially although it appears to be only a formality as it has already zeroed-in on the contestants along with those for Goshamahal and Nampally in Hyderabad.

The party announced the candidature of Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao for Malkajigiri but he quit the party demanding Medak seat ticket for his son and joined Congress. It did not pick up sitting MLAs for Jangaon and Narsapur constituencies on August 21 when the party announced candidates for 115 out of 119 seats.

Confident of hat-trick

Reacting to the announcement of poll schedule, party working president K.T. Rama Rao said BRS was confident of achieving hat-trick victory in Assembly elections and script history. He stated that they were armed with an array of achievements during the last 10 years.

“The 2014 victory was inspired by the statehood movement awareness, the one in 2018 by celebration of welfare initiatives and 2023 win would be inspired by the 10-year success path of progress. The tiger [KCR] will be on the prowl again in a couple of days and the wolves will retreat to their den,” Mr.Rama Rao said at Parakal.