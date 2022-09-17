KCR to play role in national politics while continuing as CM

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela meets CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he will continue as Chief Minister while playing a role in national politics to bring about a qualitative change in governance.

He gave this assurance to former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela at a five-hour long meeting here on Friday.

Earlier, Mr. Vaghela expressed complete support of senior leaders like him at the national level for Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to repulse atrocious politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In fact, he was sent by them after consultations to welcome Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in national politics because his services were in dire need.

The leaders were anguished by the selfish politics of the BJP and its consequences on the people of the country. There was opposition to divisive administration and political programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all over the country. It was not right for progressive people to remain mute spectators at this stage.

There was an autocratic rule at the Centre marked by giving a go by to the federal set up of the country. Senior leaders like him were helpless to the situation as they did not have the right person nor platform to stem the rot. “At this juncture, you emerged as a beacon of hope which influenced us,” Mr. Vaghela is reported to have said.

Mr. Vaghela praised Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s commitment to take Telangana to greater heights despite hurdles created by the Centre. The Centre had instilled fear in the leadership of all non-BJP ruled States in a bid to see that they surrendered. Therefore, it was time to end the anti-secular and anti-federal policies of the Centre which wee an affront to religious and regional harmony.

He urged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to use his experience in the Statehood movement for the country. He also said the Congress was in no position to provide the right leadership to check the BJP because it failed to take other parties along.